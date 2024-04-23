Guinness World Records joins look between X-Y on your keyboard trend
Hyderabad: Social media platforms have always brought out some interesting trends, which catch the eye of netizens across the world.
One such trend is the 'Look between X-Y letters on your keyboard.'
The trend became popular recently but it originates to a 2021 meme shared on 4chan, the meme reads 'look between T and O on your keyboard'. A lot of users were confused and did not get it at first but later they found out the letters on the board spelt Y-U-I, which is an anime character from the series K-on.
Joining this trend, the X handle of the 'Guinness World Records' had written "Applicant: I want to break the for the longest time without sleep!!
Us: Look between T and U on your keyboard."
This tweet garnered hilarious responses from twitterati who flooded the post with comments.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
