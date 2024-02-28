Gudur Seeks Inquiry into the Construction of Narsimhasagar Reservoir

Hyderabad: BJP state executive committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday accused the former BRS government of not following any quality standards in the construction of the Narsimhasagar reservoir in Siddipet district. He urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to order an inquiry into the construction of the reservoir.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the senior BJP leader said there is an urgent need to check the quality of the construction of the Narsimhasagar reservoir to prevent it from going the Medigadda way.

The project was taken up with a projected cost of more than Rs 1,700 crore. The proposed capacity of the reservoir was 11.39 TMC feet, which could irrigate about 1.65 lakh acres of land in Yadadri and Nalgonda districts.

Accusing the contractor of not following quality standards in the construction, the BJP leader asked the Chief Minister to direct the Vigilance and Enforcement Directorate to inquiry into the construction of the project immediately.

“The reservoir is a key component in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and it would serve drinking water and irrigation needs of farmers in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda districts. The poor quality of work in the construction of the reservoir may lead to its collapse after it was filled with water to the fullest level and this would cause irreparable damage to the interests of people of erstwhile Nalgonda district,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader said that the previous government did not pay compensation to the oustees of the reservoir.