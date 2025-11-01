Guardians Of The Blue Frontier: Odisha’s Marine Police Fortify Coastal Defences

Bhubaneswar: With a 480-kilometre coastline stretching along the Bay of Bengal, Odisha has become a focal point of India’s heightened coastal surveillance following Operation Sindoor. The state’s marine police remain ever-vigilant, defending its maritime borders from infiltration, arms smuggling, illegal trawling, and drug trafficking. Continuous watch is also kept on vessels entering Indian waters without authorisation.

Odisha’s coastal defence operates in close synergy with the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. Regular sea patrols are undertaken, aided by Fast Interceptor Boats (FIBs) capable of rapid deployment and interception.

The marine police personnel are maintaining a relentless vigil, ensuring that no illegal activity slips through their radar.

“As per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the same legal provisions that apply on land are valid at sea. Odisha has six coastal districts, each equipped with marine police stations—18 in total. The government is strengthening infrastructure, and soon we will receive AI-enabled boats worth Rs 100 crore. These will be fitted with advanced cameras capable of detecting ships up to 12 nautical miles away,” said Satyajit Mishra, AIG of Police, Marine and Coastal Security.

He further explained the operational demarcation: “The marine police guard up to 12 nautical miles, the Coast Guard patrols between 12 and 200 miles, and the Navy takes over beyond that. A dedicated training centre for marine and coastal police officers has also been approved by the Chief Minister, where maritime law and modern technologies will be taught.”

Mishra added that ex-Naval and Coast Guard personnel have been recruited for rescue and surveillance duties. The marine police also coordinate with the Fisheries, Forest, and Transport departments, supported by vigilant Sagar Mitras who monitor fishing activities.

“We are on alert 24x7. No intruder will escape our watch,” Mishra asserted