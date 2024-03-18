Group-1 Exam Candidate Caught With Mobile Phone

Tirupati: A Group-1 exam hopeful’s aspirations were dashed on Sunday after he was caught with a mobile phone inside the exam hall at QIS Engineering College in Ongole.

The candidate, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly brought the phone into the exam hall unintentionally. Invigilators promptly spotted the device and apprehended the individual before contacting the police.

“A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by exam authorities,” informed Deputy Superintendent of Police Kishore Babu. “An investigation is underway to determine the facts.”

DSP Babu emphasised there’s no evidence of the candidate using it for any unfair advantage. He’s currently in police custody for further questioning.