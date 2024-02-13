Top
Ground-breaking Ceremony for Balija Bhavan Held in Srikalahasti

12 Feb 2024 6:54 PM GMT
Ground-breaking Ceremony for Balija Bhavan Held in Srikalahasti
Tirupati: The ground-breaking ceremony for the upcoming Balija Bhavan in Srikalahasti was held on Monday. The ceremony was attended by local MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy and Srikalahasteeswara temple trust board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudhan Reddy assured his full cooperation towards the completion of the Balija Bhavan. “I treat this Bhavan as a temple. I advise the Balija community to construct it keeping in view the future of their children,” he said.

Exuding confidence about his prospects in the next Assembly elections, Madhusudan Reddy said he will emerge victorious again and inaugurate the completed Balija Bhavan. He also spoke about the neglected garden of the temple.

“Several properties of the Srikalahasteeswara temple were alienated due to negligence. I appeal to people to elect a good leader for a better future,” he said.

The event was also attended by Balija Welfare Society leader Kola Anand, retired judge Radhakrishna, U. Krishnaiah, P. Krishna Murthy, and several others.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
