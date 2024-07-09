Groom's Wedding Procession Takes to Boats in Bihar

In one video, people are seen pushing the boat down the river so that it moves.Following the heavy downpours in the last 24 hours, in various districts of Bihar, many rivers have reached the danger level mark. As per news agency PTI, which cited a bulletin from the Water Resources Department, the danger level was breached in addition to Kosi, Mahananda, Bagmati, Kamla, and Gandak.The Bulletin added that in Khagaria, Beldaur, and Sitamarhi and its adjoining areas, the Kosi and Lal Bakeya Rivers have already touched their warning levels.A senior official of the department told PTI, that no deaths have been reported as of yet, and the corresponding district administrations have moved residents from the low-lying areas to safer areas.