Grok AI Mistranslation of PM Modi’s Maldives Post Sparks Online Row

A controversy has erupted on social media after Grok, the artificial intelligence assistant integrated into X, incorrectly translated a message posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significantly altering its meaning and tone.

The issue surfaced when users noticed discrepancies between PM Modi’s original post, written in Dhivehi, and Grok’s auto-generated “translation.” The original message was Prime Minister Modi's response to Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu's Republic Day greetings to India on January 26. Prime Minister Modi responded with a standard diplomatic message, thanking him and expressing hope for continued cooperation between the two countries.





Prime Minister's message translated by Grok AI However, Grok’s translation introduced multiple factual and political errors. It mistakenly referred to Republic Day as Independence Day and inserted politically sensitive claims alleging Maldivian government involvement in “anti-India campaigns”—assertions that were neither stated nor implied in the Prime Minister’s original message.



#GrokAI Mistranslates #PMModi 's Dhivehi Republic Day Reply into Anti-Maldives Rant



Modi responded to Muizzu's Republic Day greetings with a standard message of thanks and hopes for cooperation. Grok's auto-translate on X twisted 'thank you' into claims that the #Maldives… pic.twitter.com/MdiBlrMaQ6 — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) January 27, 2026

Screenshots of the mistranslation circulated widely online, triggering debate and concern that readers might assume the AI-generated text reflected India’s official diplomatic position. Critics warned that such errors, when left unchecked, could fuel misinformation and distort sensitive international narratives.