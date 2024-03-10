SCB Citizens Unite: Fenko MaTt Cleanup Campaign Battles Garbage Crisis

Hyderabad: Concerned at the escalating environmental crisis caused by rampant garbage dumping and littering, some citizens from SCB, under the banner 'Fenko MaTt', (don't litter), took matters into their own hands on Sunday morning.



They expressed dismay at the degradation of once picturesque areas into makeshift rubbish dumps. They embarked on a cleanup campaign aimed at restoring the natural beauty of their surroundings.

The focus of their efforts was a stretch of land between RK puram and Trimulgherry, which has become a notorious hotspot for illegal garbage dumping due to its convenient location.

"This stretch crisscrosses the civilian GHMC, army-civilian SCB and MES areas and leads to a no-man's land. The area, set amidst a maze of civilian and military jurisdictions, was in a state of neglect, with authorities passing the buck rather than taking the responsibility for its upkeep," one of the volunteers told Deccan Chronicle.

Determined to ring in changes that serve as wake-up calls to the authorities, approximately 60 volunteers from various prominent organisations, including Relief Riders, Hyderabad Cycling Revolution, Happy Hyderabad, A Waste Project, ECIL Cyclists and The Pink Circle Foundation, banded together to tackle the problem head-on.

Armed with gloves, bags and an unwavering commitment to the cause, they set about clearing the accumulated waste, braving the stench and filth that characterised the once-pristine landscape.

"bioreform.in also played a vital role in the cleanup operation by providing compostable bags and logistical support," Manogyna Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.

Their efforts did not go unnoticed, as local sanitation staff from Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) soon lent a helping hand to ensure a thorough removal and disposal of the collected rubbish.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Reddy, spokesperson of Fenko MaTt, emphasised the need for collective action in safeguarding the environment.

"We cannot afford to remain mute spectators to the degradation of our surroundings. Everybody must come together to find sustainable solutions and ensure a cleaner and greener future for the coming generations," Reddy added

Those keen on getting involved in such future initiatives can contact Fenko MaTt on social media platforms.