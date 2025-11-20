Greater Noida Roof Collapse at Under-Construction House Claims Four Lives

Noida: The death toll in the roof collapse at an under-construction house in Greater Noida's Rabupura area rose to four on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Nagla Hukum Singh village, where workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel on the third floor of a house owned by one Mahavir Singh. The roof suddenly gave way, burying a number of labourers under the debris.

While one worker had died on the spot, three others died later during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Zeeshan (22), Shakir (38), and Kamil (20), all residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Nadeem (25) from Ghaziabad.

The injured labourers, Danish (21) and Fardeen (18) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, were discharged after treatment and sent home, the spokesperson said. The police also said five labourers from Madhya Pradesh, who were initially trapped under the rubble, managed to leave the spot without sharing their names and addresses. Their identities are being verified.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who visited the site shortly after the collapse on Wednesday, had called for "appropriate compensation" for the families of the deceased and the injured. A case has been registered against the construction contractor at Rabupura police station and further legal action is underway, officials added.