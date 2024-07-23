Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill Tabled in Assembly

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024 was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday and after tabling the Bill, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru city incharge minister D.K. Shivakumar told the Assembly “Suggestions and Opinions of all stakeholders of the city will be taken into consideration before the Bill is finalized.”

However, the Bill drew opposition from Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs- R. Ashok, Ashwathnarayan and Suresh Kumar. Ashok told Shivakumar to discuss the Bill at a meeting convened on July 27 specifically to discuss issues facing Bengaluru city. Reacting to Ashok, Shivakumar agreed to his views and assured to discuss the Bill at the meeting.



Shivakumar told the Assembly “I was born in a village but I have been living in Bengaluru city since the age of 5. I represent another constituency but I care for Bengaluru. The officials concerned recommended the London model of governance for Bengaluru but I did not agree.”



Continuing, he said “We can’t change the model of governance completely hence we are looking at incremental changes for Bengaluru city.” He assured the opposition party leaders a decision on the Bill will be taken only after due discussion with the leaders of opposition and stated “I am not a fool to take a decision on the Bill solely.”



“I tabled the Bill for discussion and do not expect you to approve as it is. Bengaluru has been growing rapidly and it requires changes. Let’s discuss what is needed and what not,” he told the Assembly and stated “Bengaluru is not limited to the people of the city alone but to the whole State. All opinions need to be taken into confidence and will go by consensus on the Greater Bengaluru Bill.”



He recalled when he was the Urban Development Minister then the population of Bengaluru city was about 70 lakh but now it has increased to 1.5 crore and number of vehicles operating on the roads have also gone up drastically. Drinking water needs have to be addressed and so is the garbage issue. Keeping several issues in mind the Bill has been tabled.”