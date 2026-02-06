Great Relief: Senior Maoist Leader Nikhil, Wife Ankita Along With 13 Other Cadres Surrender

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to Odisha’s counter-insurgency efforts, senior Maoist leader Nikhil alias Niranjan Raut surrendered before Rayagada police on Friday along with his wife Indu alias Ankita and 13 other cadres, dealing a significant blow to left-wing extremist activities in the region.

Police officials said the group of 15 included seven women, underlining both the depth of Maoist presence in southern Odisha and the growing impact of the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. Nikhil was considered a key operative in Rayagada and adjoining areas, which have long remained vulnerable to Maoist violence.

According to sources, the Maoist couple had recently initiated contact with the authorities, placing four demands as part of their surrender proposal.

While officials declined to disclose details, they confirmed that sustained engagement, coupled with assurances under the state’s rehabilitation framework, played a decisive role in persuading them to lay down arms and return to the mainstream.

Security agencies described Nikhil’s surrender as a major setback for Maoist networks operating in the Rayagada region. Officials believe the development is likely to weaken organisational structures on the ground and could encourage more underground cadres to abandon violence.

Senior police officers said all surrendered Maoists would be rehabilitated in accordance with government norms, including financial assistance, skill development, and livelihood support.

The Odisha government has reiterated that its approach to tackling left-wing extremism combines focused security operations with development initiatives and rehabilitation, and has once again appealed to remaining cadres to surrender and embrace a peaceful life.