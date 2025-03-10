Amit Shah promises grand Sita Mata Temple

At the 'Shashwat Mithila Mahotsav 2025' event in Ahmedabad, Union Minister Amit Shah celebrated the people of Mithilanchal and Bihar for their significant contribution to Gujarat’s growth. He also confirmed plans to construct a grand Sita Mata temple, a promise he made during the Lok Sabha elections. Shah emphasized that the temple would serve as a beacon of woman power and ideal living.

Shah further highlighted Mithilanchal's philosophical and intellectual contributions, tracing its history back to the times of the Ramayan and Mahabharat. He spoke of the region’s legacy as the birthplace of four of India’s six major philosophies. He also noted Mahatma Buddha’s belief in the unity and strength of the people of Videha (Mithilanchal), which has been a strong force of democracy.

The announcement of the Sita Mata temple was met with enthusiasm, reinforcing the region's cultural significance and the government’s commitment to celebrating its rich heritage.