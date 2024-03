Grand Metlotsavam to Mark 521 years of Annamacharya

Under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Annamacharya Project, the Metlotsavam at Alipiri Padala Mandapam in Tirupati will feature renditions of “Saptagiri Sankeertana Gosthiganam” by the project artists and bhajan groups. After the Metla Pooja ritual, Bhajanaparas will undertake a padayatra up Tirumala singing sankeertanas. Artistes across Andhra Pradesh will participate.



On April 5, a Gosthiganam and music programme is scheduled at Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala. From April 6 to 8, literary seminars will be held at Annamacharya Kalamandir in Tirupati, Dhyana Mandiram in Tallapaka, alongside devotional music at the saint’s 108-feet statue in his native village.







Tirumala is set to reverberate with divine Sankeertanas as the 521st birth anniversary of revered Telugu poet-saint Tallapaka Annamacharya is celebrated from April 4.