Govt Warns CBSE, ICSE, International Schools On Marathi Rule

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Government has issued a strict warning to schools, including those affiliated with national and international boards, where Marathi is not taught. Marathi is a compulsory subject for classes 1 to 10 and the affiliation of schools that fail to comply with these regulations may be revoked, said state School Education minister Dada Bhuse.

State School Education Minister Dada Bhuse made the announcement on Friday, reiterating that Marathi must be taught in every school operating within Maharashtra, regardless of medium of instruction or board affiliation.

The directive applies uniformly to schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, and international education boards.

Bhuse stated that Marathi was made mandatory for students of Classes 1 to 10 in all schools in the state, including those affiliated with national and international boards, and that the state had already enacted legislation and issued a notification on March 9, 2020.

While some schools following international curricula may offer Marathi as a second or third language, teaching the language itself remains compulsory, the minister said in the Vidhan Sabha during the Question Hour.

Bhuse said that several complaints are received that some prominent international English-medium schools have yet to fully implement the policy. He warned that the government may conduct inspections to verify compliance and schools found in violation could face action up to and including cancellation of recognition, emphasizing the state’s commitment to enforcing this language mandate effectively.

“If the inquiry finds that Marathi is not being taught, such institutions will first be asked to comply with the rules and given an opportunity to rectify the situation,” he said.

However, if schools fail to comply with the mandatory provision even after being given such an opportunity, the government may initiate action, including cancelling their recognition, the minister said.