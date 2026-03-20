Govt Tightens Noose On Online Betting: 300 Apps And Sites Blocked Under New Gaming Act

NEW DELHI: In a massive crackdown against illegal gambling and betting websites, the Centre on Friday blocked 300 such websites and applications. They include online sports betting platforms; online casinos offering slots, roulette, live dealer tables; betting exchanges functioning like p-2-p betting marketplaces; satta/matka gambling networks; real-money card & casino game apps as well, according to top sources.

The sources further said that the government has also come down heavily on illegal gambling and betting websites. “A total of around 8,400 such websites have been blocked so far, and that the majority of about 4,900 out of 8,400 were blocked after the passage of the Online Gaming Act,” the sources added.

The move of the government aims at ensuring a safe, responsible and accountable online gaming ecosystem in the country. In this context, the government enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, with a goal of promoting innovation in e-sports and online social games and prohibiting online money games.

The gaming rules comprehensively prohibit all forms of online money games, be it games of chance, games of skill, or any combination. It also prohibits the advertising, promotion, and facilitation of such games, as well as the processing of related financial transactions through banks or payment systems.

The rules further empower authorities to block access to unlawful platforms under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Gaming Act prescribes stringent penalties for violations. Under this, offering online money games or facilitating financial transactions for such online money games may attract imprisonment of up to three years or a fine up to Rs 1 crore, or both.

Moreover, a second or subsequent conviction for offering or facilitating online money games attracts a minimum of three years of imprisonment (may extend up to 5 years), and a fine of minimum Rs 1 crore (may extend up to Rs 2 crore). Advertising such online money games is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine up to Rs 50 lakh or both. Subsequent conviction for advertising such online money games involves more severe consequences.