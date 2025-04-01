 Top
Govt school teacher held for sexually harassing male students in Latur

1 April 2025 3:33 PM IST

School's principal lodged the complaint following an internal inquiry

A teacher of a government-run school in Maharashtra's Latur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing male students.

A teacher of a government-run school in Maharashtra's Latur district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing male students, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case last week under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Harassment (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused teacher, an official said.

He said the school's principal lodged the complaint following an internal inquiry.The probe revealed that the teacher had allegedly sexually harassed 12-year-old boys between October 2024 and January 2025, the official said.
