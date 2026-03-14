Govt Revokes Sonam Wangchuk's Detention After Almost Six Months

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act, an official statement said on Saturday.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, two days after violent protests over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution rocked Leh.

He was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on the orders of the district magistrate, Leh, to "maintain public order" and then transferred to Jodhpur prison.

Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the NSA, the statement said.

"The government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region," it said.