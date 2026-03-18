Govt Pushes PNG Transition With Extra LPG Quota As Indian Tankers Navigate War-Torn Gulf

NEW DELHI: As part of measures amid the West Asia war, the government on Wednesday said that the LPG shortage is still worrisome, but there is an improvement in online booking. However, the centre offered all states and Union Territories an additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG, provided they can help in the long-term transition from LPG to PNG, according to a top official in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

Sharing the details in her inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry said that one per cent additional allocation will be provided for the formation of state and district level committees for the approval of city gas distribution (CGD) applications and resolving grievances.

“Similarly, a two per cent additional allocation will be done for issuing orders to grant deemed CGD permissions. Three per cent additional allocation for introducing the ‘dig and restore scheme’ for CGD entities and four per cent additional allocation for reducing the annual rental/lease charges,” Sharma said.

On shortage of LPG in the country, Sharma also said that the LPG issue remains worrisome, however, there has been an improvement in online booking. “More than 2300 surprise inspections were carried out by OMCs on March 17, 2026. Around 30 states have established their state control rooms, and 22 states have also operationalised district control rooms,” she added.

Meanwhile, the government also informed that Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki has reached Mundra port in Gujarat after sailing safely from Fujairah in the UAE, despite an attack on the terminal, taking the total number of vessels transiting the conflict-hit zone to four.

According to government sources, the tanker, with 80,886 tonnes of crude oil sourced from the UAE, departed from Fujairah Port following the incident and completed its voyage to Mundra Port on Wednesday. “Jag Laadki is the second vessel from the war zone to have reached Adani group's Mundra port. Previously, LPG tanker Shivalik reached the port on Monday,” the sources said.

“It is also learnt that Adani-owned Mundra port provided the safe berthing of the vessel and maritime coordination in safeguarding vital energy lifelines of India and all remaining 22 Indian seafarers onboard are reported safe.

Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the war in West Asia broke out following US-Israel attacks on Iran. Of these, 24 were on the west side of the strait and 4 on the east side. In the last week, two vessels from each side have managed to sail to safety,” they said.

Overall, over 500 tanker vessels are learnt to have remained confined within the Persian (Arabian) Gulf. “These include 108 crude oil tankers, 166 oil product tankers, 104 chemical/product tankers, 52 chemical tankers and 53 other tanker types. Iran may be allowing select vessels to transit the strait after verification. At least 4 vessels have transited outbound the strait in the last couple of days with a short diversion via the Larak-Qeshm Channel,” they added.