Govt Proposes Two Helmets with New Bikes

In a major step to enhance road safety, the Indian government has proposed a new regulation mandating two-wheeler manufacturers to supply two helmets—one for the rider and one for the pillion passenger—at the time of vehicle purchase. This initiative is aimed at increasing helmet usage and reducing fatalities in road accidents involving two-wheelers.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a draft notification on June 23, 2025, proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. According to the draft, manufacturers will be required to provide two helmets within three months from the date of the final rule’s notification in the official gazette.

The rule intends to address the often-overlooked safety of pillion riders, who are equally vulnerable in accidents. The government hopes that by making helmet provision compulsory for both occupants, helmet compliance will improve significantly.

The draft also emphasizes helmet quality and certification standards to ensure effective protection. Stakeholders, including manufacturers and safety experts, have been invited to submit their comments before the final notification is issued. If implemented, this move could mark a pivotal change in India’s road safety landscape, potentially saving thousands of lives each year on increasingly congested roads.