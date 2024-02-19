Top
Home » Nation

Govt Panel to Visit Nizam Sugar Factory Tomorrow

Nation
DC Correspondent
18 Feb 2024 6:34 PM GMT
Govt Panel to Visit Nizam Sugar Factory Tomorrow
x
Nizam Sugar Factory in Nizamabad (Photo:X)

Nizamabad: A state government committee led by minister for IT and industries D. Sridhar Babu will visit Bodhan on February 20 to study the current situation of the Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF).


The panel comprising MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy of Bodhan, Mynampally Rohith Rao of Medak, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and others will visit the sugar factory mother unit at Shankarnagar.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised the reopening of the NSF and appointed a committee to study the current situation of the factory units.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nizamabad Telangana Nizam Sigar Factory 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X