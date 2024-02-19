Govt Panel to Visit Nizam Sugar Factory Tomorrow

Nizamabad: A state government committee led by minister for IT and industries D. Sridhar Babu will visit Bodhan on February 20 to study the current situation of the Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF).





The panel comprising MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy of Bodhan, Mynampally Rohith Rao of Medak, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and others will visit the sugar factory mother unit at Shankarnagar.



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised the reopening of the NSF and appointed a committee to study the current situation of the factory units.



