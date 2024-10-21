Govt of Odisha hosts workshop to shape state's Artificial Intelligence strategy

Held at the Odisha State Convention Centre in the state secretariat on Saturday, the workshop aimed to outline a roadmap for AI development that aligns with both Odisha's growth ambitions and the national AI mission.

Organised by the state’s electronics and IT department, the workshop brought together a wide range of stakeholders from government, academia, industry, and international organizations. The event is part of a larger effort by the Odisha government to foster a robust AI ecosystem in the state, which includes the development of policy frameworks and strategies that encourage innovation while ensuring inclusivity and ethical AI practices.

The workshop served as a platform for exchanging ideas on how Odisha can leverage AI to boost its economy, improve public services, and enhance the quality of life for its citizens, particularly marginalised groups. Odisha's Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Anu Garg, who was one of the key speakers, highlighted the need for inclusive growth through AI adoption. She emphasized that AI should not only accelerate development but also ensure that benefits are shared equitably across society.

“Odisha is experiencing rapid growth across sectors, and the integration of AI can further accelerate this process. However, it is crucial to ensure that AI adoption is equitable and benefits marginalized communities. This workshop allows us to learn from global best practices and tailor them to Odisha's needs," said Garg.

Vishal Dev, principal secretary of the electronics and IT department added that Odisha is working towards becoming a key player in the AI landscape. He revealed that the state is developing an AI strategy and policy that will focus on creating an AI-friendly environment for startups and fostering collaboration between academia, government, and industry.

"We want to contribute significantly to India’s AI mission by enhancing the state's computing capacity, encouraging indigenous AI models, and promoting local AI startups. Through these initiatives, we aim to create a strong AI ecosystem that supports innovation and collaboration," stated Dev.

Several high-profile organisations, including the Ministry of Electronics and information technology, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the University of California-Berkeley, were present at the event. Representatives from these organisations made detailed presentations on various aspects of AI development, ranging from ethical considerations to infrastructure needs and AI’s role in key sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and disaster management.

The presentations highlighted the national priorities under India’s AI Mission, which has allocated more than Rs 10,000 crore to promote AI research and adoption across industries. The mission aims to make India a global leader in AI by focusing on innovation, local AI models, and solutions that address the country's unique needs.

A panel discussion featuring experts from institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar, IIIT Bhubaneswar, and industry giants like Accenture, TCS, and Infosys further enriched the workshop. The discussions centered around AI-focused research initiatives in the state's universities, the growing number of academic programs in AI at various levels, and the AI-based products and services emerging from Odisha's industry.

The panelists emphasised the need for an action-oriented AI strategy that balances innovation with practical applications, ensuring that the technology has a tangible impact on the state’s development.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Principal Secretary, Sushil Kumar Lohani; Commerce, and Transport Department Principal Secretary, Usha Padhee; Women and Child Development Principal Secretary, Shubha Sarma; Skill Development and Technical Education Principal Secretary, NBS Rajput; Information and Public Relations Department Principal Secretary, Sanjay Singh; Higher Education Department Secretary, Aravind Agarwal; E&IT Department Special secretary, Manas Panda also made valuable deliberations at the workshop.

“As AI continues to transform industries worldwide, Odisha is positioning itself to take advantage of this revolution. With a clear strategy, the state aims to attract investment, foster AI startups, and implement AI solutions that address local challenges while contributing to national and global AI goals,” said Electronics and Information Technology Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling