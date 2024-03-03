Govt. Launches AI Skills Lab

Visakhapatnam: An Artificial Intelligence Skills Lab to provide modern technical education to students in Classes 8 and 9 at Chipurupalli Zilla Parishad Boys' High School was inaugurated by the department of school education on Saturday. This initiative aims to provide modern technical education and promote the effective use of "BYJU'S tabs" provided by the government. director of the state scheme for comprehensive Education (SPD), B. Srinivasa Rao, introduced students to various applications of Artificial Intelligence and stressed the importance of these facilities for enhanced learning. The event also saw teachers set up interactive plot panels, to help students interact with the technology. Local public representatives, school staff, and members of the parent-teacher association attended the event.