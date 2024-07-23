Govt extends financial support for flood mitigation, irrigation projects

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a comprehensive financial support plan of Rs 11,500 crore to enhance flood control measures and irrigation projects across several states. Presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman highlighted that the government, through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Program and other sources, will provide financial support for various projects.



These projects include the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing schemes, encompassing barrages, river pollution abatement, and irrigation projects. Additionally, survey and investigation of Kosi-related flood mitigation and irrigation will be undertaken.

"Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many of them originating outside the country. Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress," Sitharaman said. Assam, which grapples with annual floods caused by the Brahmaputra and its tributaries originating outside India, will also receive assistance for flood management and related projects, she said.

"We will provide assistance to Assam for flood management and related projects," Sitharaman said. Highlighting the extensive losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh last year, Sitharaman said, "Our government will provide assistance for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance."

Similar support was promised to Uttarakhand, which faced significant losses due to cloudbursts and massive landslides. Recently, Sikkim witnessed devastating floods that wreaked havoc across the state.

The Finance Minister added that the government will extend its assistance to Sikkim as well.