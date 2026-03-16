Govt Eases Import Rules for E-Bus, E-Truck Makers Until August End

New Delhi: The government has eased localisation requirements under the Phased Manufacturing Programme of the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE Scheme, providing major relief to manufacturers of electric trucks and buses by allowing them to import traction motors with rare-earth magnets till August 31.

In separate notifications dated March 13, the Ministry of Heavy Industries deferred the deadline to stop imports of traction motors used in e-trucks (N2/N3) and e-buses (M2/M3), a decision expected to ease component shortages faced by manufacturers.