Govt clears Kedarnath, Hemkund ropeway plans

New Delhi:The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two major ropeway projects in Uttarakhand — one to Kedarnath from Sonprayag and second to Hemkund Sahib ji from Govindghat — at a cost of `4,081 and `2,730 crore respectively. The Union Cabinet also approved the revision of Livestock He-alth and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) at a total outlay of `3,880 crore for two years, which includes distribution of high-quality andaffordable generic veterinary medicines to farmers.

The construction of these two ambitious projects is likely to be completed in 4-6 years.Union minister for I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of 12.9-km ropeway project from Uttarakhand’s Sonprayag to Kedarnath.

The project will be developed on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of `4,081.28 crore. The ropeway is planned to be developed in public-private partnership and will be based on the most advanced tri-cable detachable gondola (3S) technology having the capacity to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, which could ferry 18,000 passengers per day.

The ropeway will reduce travel time in one direction from about eight to nine hours to about 36 minutes.

Mr Vaishnaw also said that the Cabinet has approved changes to the `3,880-crore LHDCP to include the distribution of high-quality and affordable generic veterinary medicines to farmers for 2024-25 and 2025.

The scheme has three components — National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), Livestock Health and Disease Control (LH&DC) and Pashu Aushadhi.