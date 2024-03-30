Govt Cautions Mobile Users to be Wary of Receiving Calls from Foreign Numbers

New Delhi: In a bid to check fake calls as well as cyber frauds, the government on Friday cautioned mobile users to be wary of receiving calls from foreign numbers, such as those starting with +92, on their WhatsApp. It further advised the users not to disclose any information if they receive calls from individuals claiming to be government officials and threatening to disconnect their mobile numbers due to some alleged involvement in illegal activities.

The move of the government comes after observing the constantly rising instances of people receiving some fake or fraud calls in their mobile phones. The modus operandi of the callers is that they connect the users in the name of department of telecommunications (DoT), threatening that all of their mobile numbers would be disconnected, or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

Keeping such instances in view, the government, however, advised the users to immediately report the such fraud communications at a facility of the government’s ‘Sanchar Saathi’ portal. “Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and not share any information on receiving such calls,” the ministry of communications said in its advisory







