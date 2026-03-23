Govt Assures Stable LPG Supply As Panic Buying Eases; Crackdown On Black Marketing Underway

New Delhi: The government on Monday said that India’s LPG supply situation remains stable despite ongoing concerns, with panic buying easing and deliveries returning to normal. Besides, crude supply remains adequate with refineries operating normally, ensuring stable retail availability, according to the top officials.

During an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said that 1.9 lakh consumers have migrated from LPG to PNG so far. “Domestic LPG is accounting for 50-60 percent of present demand, adding that the government is picking up LPG cargoes from wherever available,” she said.

“PNG and CNG supplies continue for priority users, while industrial demand is met at 80 per cent. To boost PNG adoption, additional LPG allocation and policy support have enabled activation of around 3.5 lakh new domestic and commercial PNG connections in three weeks. LPG supply remains under watch but deliveries continue,” the official said.

The government, she said, has further enhanced commercial LPG allocation, with up to 50 per cent volume placed at the disposal of states for priority sectors such as restaurants, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, community kitchens, and 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers. “So far, 20 states and UTs have lifted about 15,800 tonnes, while kerosene allocation has been issued to 15 states,” she said.

To curb black marketing, the joint secretary said that 32 states and UTs have set up monitoring systems, with over 37,000 raids, 550 FIRs and 150 arrests, while oil companies issued 234 show cause notices, citizens are urged to refrain from panic booking and conserve LPG.

Meanwhile, adding the updates on the supply of cooking gas, Rajesh Sinha, special secretary at the ministry of shipping, confirmed that two LPG tankers carrying a combined 92,000 metric tonnes are currently crossing the Strait of Hormuz and further updates are expected in the next briefing.

According to ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, two Indian Flag LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz today evening. "The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard respectively. These vessels are destined for India and are likely to reach Ports between 26th & 28th March 2026," the ministry said in a statement.