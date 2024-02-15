Governor’s Quota MLC Nominations: Hearing to Continue Today

Hyderabad: The division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, adjourned the hearing to Thursday in the writ petitions filed by BRS leaders Dr Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana, challenging the decision to reject their nominations for the posts of MLC under the Governor’s quota.

As the reply arguments on behalf of Satyanarayana remained incomplete, the court adjourned the hearing.Senior counsel Aditya Sondhi, who is representing Dr Sravan, concluded his arguments. Senior counsel informed the court that Dr Sravan was not seeking a mandamus from it, rather he was seeking quashing the order of the Governor in rejecting his nomination.The Chief Justice inquired about the stand of the petitioner against the arguments submitted by Congress MLC nominee Prof. M. Kodandaram, who contended that Dr Sravan had no locus standi to file against the decision of the Governor. Prof. Kodandaram said that only the Cabinet or Council of Ministers could challenge the Governor`s decision and not the individual whose name was rejected.Replying to the court’s query, senior counsel Sondhi submitted that the rights of Dr Sravan were prejudicially affected by the rejection and that too by a stigmatic rejection. Saying that he was not casting aspersions on the decision of the Governor, he said that it was creating doubts.The nominations of Prof. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan clearly showed prejudice because the same Governor accepted the names, even though they had political affiliations.