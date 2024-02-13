Governor’s Act Figures in Assembly

Chennai: Governor R N Ravi not reading out the full address prepared by the government and adding some phrases of his own on Monday had caused ‘agony’ among the members of the House, the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address moved in the Assembly by DMK MLA representing Salem, R Rajendran said.

After the House paid condolences to former members and some important dignitaries of the State as it met on Tuesday, the question answer session and the zero hour were held before the motion of thanks was moved with several members of the ruling party and the opposition expressing their views on the Governor’s address.

Those who participated in the discussion included former Ministers R B Udhayakumar and Agri Krishnamurthy and S M Nasar from the ruling party with opposition members being critical of the address and those from the DMK praising it.

Leader of the Congress legislature party K Selvaperunthagai, citing Rule 220 of the Assembly, referred to the Governor uploading expunged parts of the Assembly proceedings in his social media, X, account and wanted a privilege motion to be moved in the House.

Speaker M Appavu acknowledged the receipt of the letter submitted by Selvaperunthogai and said that he would look into the matter and take a decision on moving a privilege motion.

Among the former members to whom the House paid homage was DMDK founder, who was the Leader of the Opposition. The prominent personalities whose contributions were remembered were former Reserve Bank Governor S Venkitaraman, renowned ophthalmologist S S Badrinath, former Governor Fathima Beevi and former Chief Secretary and Odihsa Governor M K Rajendran.

The former members of the Assembly to whom the House paid tributes were R Vadivel, Theivanayagam, Durai Ramasamy, K K Selvam and Rajasekaran.