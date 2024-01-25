Governor Greets People On Republic Day







Vijayawada: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed his greeting to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of 75th Republic Day.



In a statement from Raj Bhavan on Thursday, the Governor said, “Republic Day is a day of remembrance as well as of rededication. A day of remembrance of all the great freedom fighters whose sacrifices have made it possible for us today, to enjoy the fruits of freedom. It is a day of rededication to the noble ideas of truth, non-violence, peace, solidarity and universal brotherhood, which inspired our national struggle for freedom. On this auspicious day, let us pledge to rededicate ourselves to the cause of national building.”



