Governor, CM Hail ISRO For Bahubali Rocket’s Landmark Launch

NELLORE: The successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03 (GSAT-7R), aboard the LVM3-M5 ‘Bahubali’ rocket from Sriharikota on Sunday drew praise from leaders across Andhra Pradesh and the nation, who lauded ISRO scientists for their historic achievement.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated ISRO for placing the 4,410-kg satellite in orbit, describing it as “a milestone in India’s space history” that showcases the nation’s self-reliance in advanced space technology.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hailed the launch as “a proud and defining moment” for the country, stating, “The ‘Bahubali’ rocket has once again demonstrated India’s growing strength in space technology and heavy-lift capabilities.”

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his wishes, posting on X: “Heartiest congratulations to @isro for the successful launch of #LVM3M5 carrying the fully indigenous #CMS3 satellite. A proud milestone that strengthens India’s space capabilities and ensures internet connectivity for the next decade!”