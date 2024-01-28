Government to Prioritize Education Revamp

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government was taking measures to enhance the reach and quality of education, and this would involve a substantial increase in budgetary expenditure to upgrade infrastructure while creating new facilities.Addressing the old boys' reunion at the Government High School in Huzurnagar on Sunday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said efforts were being made to reopen government schools that the BRS administration had closed, and would equip them with modern infrastructure.Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out that the BRS administration had brought down the allocation for education from 10.89 per cent of Budget in 2014-15 to 6.57 per cent in 2023-24. Spending on education remained the lowest among all states. The Mana Ooru Mana Badi initiative received just Rs 300 crore and the promise of KG to PG free education was ignored.Uttam Kumar Reddy said that in line with its poll promises, the Congress government would recruit for all vacant staff positions in state-run educational institutions. Every mandal would get an international school with modern facilities and infrastructure and students would get free bus services.He emphasised that every child should have access to quality education, regardless of their parents' financial stature.Turning emotional at the alumni event, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that schools were not mere physical structures, they were intertwined with emotions and childhood memories. Schools serve as a fertile ground where seeds develop into plants and then into large trees.“The time spent in school remains etched in our memories, shaping who we become, and leaving a lasting impact on our lives. This includes memories of school buildings, classrooms, playgrounds, and most importantly, our teachers,” he said.Congratulating the organisers for conducting the old boys' reunion, he noted that such gatherings foster a sense of nostalgia and camaraderie.