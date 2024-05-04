Vijayawada: Krishna district election officer and district collector, D.K. Balaji, announced that government staff should use postal ballots in their respective facilitation centres being set up across constituencies. The facilitation centres will be open on the 5th and 6th of this month for different groups.

Balaji explained that, on the 5th, it's for OPOs, and on the 6th, it's for police, essential service workers, drivers, videographers, and others. Employees must vote in the district they work in. Those in Krishna district with votes elsewhere can use a facilitation center at Panduranga High School in Machilipatnam on the 6th. Centres will also be available on the 7th and 8th at returning officers' offices. Postal ballots should be used in the same constituency where one has the right to vote.

Balaji stated that facilitation centres for postal voting will be at various locations like ZP High School Boys in Gannavaram, VKR VNB Engineering College in Gudivada, and others. For those in other districts of Andhra Pradesh, a centre is set up at Panduranga Municipal Corporation High School in Chilakalapudi, Machilipatnam.