Government Report on Population Sparks Political Controversy

New Delhi: A recent government panel's findings on population dynamics ignited a fierce political debate as the ruling BJP and opposition parties clashed over its implications.





The report titled Share of Religious Minorities A Cross Country Analysis (1950 2015) sheds light on significant shifts in India's demographic landscape. Notably, it reveals a 7.82% decline in the Hindu population and a 43.15% increase in the Muslim population between 1950 and 2015. Additionally it highlights changes in the shares of other religious groups, such as Jains, Christians, Sikhs, and Parsis.

While the BJP expressed concerns about the rapid growth of the Muslim population and its potential impact on existing reservation policies, opposition leaders accused the party of stoking communal tensions during election season.





BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized the need to address the implications of demographic changes, warning against potential alterations in reservation quotas. Union Minister Giriraj Singh attributed the decline in the Hindu population to what he termed as the Congress politics of appeasement.

In response, opposition figures criticized the timing of the report's release, alleging that it aimed to polarize voters ahead of elections. CPI general secretary D Raja and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of attempting to exploit demographic data for electoral gains.



While the debate rages on the Population Foundation of India a non-governmental organization underscored that population growth rates are not inherently linked to religion. It emphasized that the total fertility rate among all religious groups is declining with Muslims experiencing the highest decrease.



The controversy surrounding the report underscores the complex intersection of demographics politics and societal dynamics in India. As parties continue to spar over its implications the need for evidence based policy discussions remains paramount.