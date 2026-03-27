Government Rejects Nationwide Lockdown Rumours

New Delhi: Rejecting rumours of a nationwide lockdown, the government on Friday clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the government. The government’s statement came when there were widely circulated rumours on social media that India may face another lockdown after Covid 19.

Reacting to the reports, Union minister Hardeep Puri said that rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. “Let me state this clearly there is no such proposal under consideration by the government. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful,” Puri said.

Similarly, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said there is no proposal to impose a lockdown in the country in the wake of the West Asia war, and asked politicians to refrain from rumour mongering and creating fear psychosis among the people. “The government will remain on its ‘toes’ to keep the fiscal deficit under check, while ensuring the burden of rising global crude oil prices does not fall on the common man.

In keeping with the commitment of the last four years since the conflict in Russia-Ukraine started, the government decided to take a hit on its own finances again to safeguard the Indian citizens. “The government has taken a huge hit on its taxation revenues to ensure very high losses of oil companies (approximately Rs 24 per litre for petrol and Rs 30 a litre for diesel) at this time of sky high international prices are reduced,” he said.

“At the same time, export tax has been levied as international prices of petrol and diesel have skyrocketed and any refinery exporting to foreign nations will have to pay export tax. The global situation remains in flux, and the government is closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis,” Puri said.

“All necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges,” he said, adding that India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner.