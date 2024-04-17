Government Postpones Teachers-parents’ Meeting in Schools on April 23

Vijayawada: State government has postponed the scheduled meeting between the teachers and parents on Tuesday, April 23, the last working day of the schools in Andhra Pradesh.

Report cards of the students will, however, be distributed as usual on the day, principal secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash said on Wednesday.

The postponed meeting of parents and teachers to discuss how the student is faring will take place on Wednesday, June 12, when the schools are scheduled to reopen.

Praveen Prakash said district education officers (DEOs) have been instructed to take note of the change. They must inform all head masters that class teachers need not conduct the parents-teachers’ meeting on April 23 and hold it instead on June 12.

The principal secretary said the marks obtained by students in the summative assessments (final exam) will be uploaded on the portal for detailed analysis.