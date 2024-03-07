Top
Government Opens Gastroenterology and Burns Wards at VIMS

DC Correspondent
6 March 2024 8:05 PM GMT
Government Opens Gastroenterology and Burns Wards at VIMS
Visakhapatnam district collector A. Mallikarjuna underlined that VIMS offers all surgical and medical services free of charge to patients admitted under the Arogyasri health insurance scheme. (Screengrab from VIMS website)

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) has witnessed a significant rise in patient volumes, while improving its service offerings in the past two years, district collector A. Mallikarjuna pointed out on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the newly established gastroenterology and burns wards, the collector assured state government's continued support for development of VIMS.

In this regard, he mentioned the appointment of doctors, paramedical staff and other personnel, resulting in a threefold increase in both outpatient) and inpatient services over the past two years.

The newly opened cutting-edge gastroenterology department, with sophisticated medical equipment, will have two gastroenterologists and one surgical gastroenterologist, offering patients advanced diagnostic tests and surgical procedures.

The new 18-bed burns ward is equipped with advanced facilities that can treat patients with up to 40 per cent burns.

The district collector underlined that VIMS offers all surgical and medical services free of charge to patients admitted under the Arogyasri health insurance scheme.

