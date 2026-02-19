Vaishnaw: Government Working To Upskill Talent for AI Era

New Delhi: Despite several AI challenges, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the government is working with academia to upskill and reskill talents to resolve this. “We are also conscious of the challenges which are facing our IT industry and to mitigate it we are working with the industry and academia to upskill, reskill and to build a new talent pipeline for this new intelligence age,” Vaishnaw said while speaking at the AI Impact Summit here.

During his address at the inaugural session of India AI impact Summit 2026, Vaishnaw said that the Prime Minister, in the Union Budget, has announced a very big policy shift aimed at attracting world's data to India, to reside in India, to be processed here and to deliver high-value services to the world. “The PM has always shown commitment towards clean energy, and India at present has more than 50 per cent of the power generation capacity from the clean sources,” he said.

“Our visionary Prime Minister has recently reformed the nuclear energy sector also, which is another very good sector for providing that base load of clean energy. We have a robust grid which has been practically rebuilt over the last one decade,” he added.