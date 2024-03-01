Top
Home » Nation

Government Finished Hiring 23,000, Says Ponguleti

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 Feb 2024 8:02 PM GMT
Government Finished Hiring 23,000, Says Ponguleti
x
Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. (File Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government was meeting the aspirations of Telangana youth. The government has completed recruitment for 23,000 jobs and issued appointment letters to police, nurses, gurukul teachers and Singareni workers. “Notifications have been issued for filling up 563 Group-1 posts and 1,162 teacher posts through the mega DSC,” he said. Srinivas Reddy said orders had been issued for compassionate appointments of one family member of each of the 178 village revenue officers who had died on duty.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Telangana Telangana News DSC Notification Group-1 Notification 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X