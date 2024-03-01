Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government was meeting the aspirations of Telangana youth. The government has completed recruitment for 23,000 jobs and issued appointment letters to police, nurses, gurukul teachers and Singareni workers. “Notifications have been issued for filling up 563 Group-1 posts and 1,162 teacher posts through the mega DSC,” he said. Srinivas Reddy said orders had been issued for compassionate appointments of one family member of each of the 178 village revenue officers who had died on duty.