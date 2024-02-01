Government Employees On Cloud Nine After Getting Salary On February 1

Hyderabad: Government employees were in a celebratory mood on Thursday after receiving salaries on the first of the month, for the first time in over seven years. They thanked the Congress government for fulfilling its poll promise within two months of coming to power.

During the BRS regime, employees were paid salaries in district-wise phases until the 25th of the month. On January 5, the Congress government which assumed office on December 7, paid salaries to all employees on a single day.



On Thursday, the employees were even more jubilant after getting SMS messages from banks that their salaries were credited on the first. Employees shared these messages on social media platforms.



Some employees narrated stories of what they went through and struggles to pay EMIs towards home, vehicle and personal loans during the BRS regime. Some lamented about how their Cibil scores were hit for defaulting on repayments and how many banks had denied them loans because of this.