Government Clarifies No Change in LPG Refill Booking Timelines

New Delhi: The Government has clarified that recent news reports and social media posts claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines are incorrect. Claims suggesting 45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single-bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double-bottle connections are false.

Officials stated that the existing LPG refill booking schedules remain unchanged: 25 days in urban areas

45 days in rural areas This applies to all connection types, and citizens are urged not to circulate misinformation or engage in unnecessary panic bookings. The Government also reassured the public that adequate LPG stocks are available across the country, and there is no reason for concern.



