Gopal, A Mistaken Identity Of Lord Krishna: MP CM

BHOPAL: Lord Krishna has gained the mistaken identity as ‘Gopal’, although he loved being invoked in this name by his devotees, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has said.

Mr. Yadav has sought to clear the confusion regarding the age-old tradition of Krishna being lovingly addressed by his devotees as Gopal, saying that the cattle rearing community is known as Gopal.

Lord Krishna inspired people of Braj to protect livestock by raising an army of cowherds, he said.

The chief minister explained the generation of the term, Gopal, while participating in the Govardhan Puja here late on Tuesday.

Lord Krishna left the people spellbound with his divine acts such as lifting the gigantic Govardhan mountain with one finger to save the city of Vrindavan from torrential rains, Mr. Yadav said.

With Govardhan Puja festival being observed across the state, and colonies, the villages and towns have begun resembling Vrindavan, he said.

The chief minister highlighted the greatness of Sanatan culture, saying that “Each of our cultures and festivals embodies high regard for nature and responsibility for the society. Govardhan Puja is the best example of this”.

By worshipping Govardhan and cattle wealth, Hindus are spreading the message of importance of protecting nature and the environment and conserving livestock, he said.

“This is the gift of Sanatan culture to the world”, he said.

The festival is a celebration of nature and environmental preservation and it reminds us that harmony with life on earth is the essence of living.

The chief minister said that the cow is the soul of Sanatan culture.

The benefits of cow milk, dung and urine are now scientifically proven. Cow products have shown positive effects even in severe diseases like cancer.

It is also proven that homes plastered with cow dung reduce the impact of radiation. Everyone knows the importance of cow dung manure in farming.

As a result, the world is once again accepting the significance of natural and organic farming, he said.