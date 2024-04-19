Google Doodle Marks India Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1

Hyderabad: Google has released a Doodle to mark the commencement of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the country.



The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kicks off across four states on April 19.

To mark the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections, Google replaced the instantly-recognisable “Google” logo on its homepage with one which shows an uplifted index finger marked with indelible ink – a symbol that has evolved to represent the democratic process of elections in India.

This Google Doodle will be visible across India as the country steps out to vote in Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Polls. Phase 1 will see voting taking place on 102 Parliamentary Constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories, along with 92 Assembly Constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, marking it as the largest phase among all. Over the next 44 days, 969 million registered voters will exercise their democratic franchise to decide the trajectory of the world’s largest democracy for the next five years.

What is a Google Doodle?

A Google Doodle is a temporary alteration of the Google logo on the search engine's homepage. A Doodle generally appears on a specific holiday or festival, or it commemorates the contributions of a person of their birth of death anniversary.