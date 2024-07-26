Top
Goods Train Derails Near Bhubaneswar Station, No One Hurt

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
26 July 2024 3:46 PM GMT
Goods Train Derails Near Bhubaneswar Station, No One Hurt
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities informed that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

Bhubaneswar: A goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Friday. Reportedly, two wagons of the goods train skidded off the tracks.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities informed that there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.

The train, on the way to Cuttack, went off the tracks after crossing the Bhubaneswar railway station.

Speaking to ANI, East Coast Railway divisional railway manager (DRM) HS Bajwa said, "It's basically in the Bhubaneswar station yard only. The train derailed, it was a goods train which was going towards the Angul side. Two wagons got derailed. It's in the yard...One wagon has already been re-railed and the second wagon will hopefully be re-railed within an hour..."

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
