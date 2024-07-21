Goods Train Derails in West Bengal's Ranaghat

Hyderabad: A goods train on Sunday derailed at Ranaghat in West Bengal, reported news agency ANI.



No casualty has been reported so far and restoration work is underway.



More details awaited.



Earlier in the day, a goods train travelling from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari derailed on the Mathura track. Railway authorities had launched an investigation to identify the cause of the derailment.



"Three coaches of the goods train that had to be received at Alwar Station, which was on its way to Rewari, have derailed at around 2:30 AM. The Alwar-Mathura rail track will be restored soon," said the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, Manish Goyal.



On Saturday, around seven coaches of a goods train derailed in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The goods train derailed in Amroha yard between Ghaziabad-Mordabad section.