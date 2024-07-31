Goods train derails in Bengal, none hurt

The accident spot is close to the site where three coaches of Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express had derailed on June 17 as a goods train rammed into it, claiming 10 lives.

Speaking on the latest mishap, North East Frontier Railway spokesperson Sabyasachi De said that the empty petroleum wagon, a part of the goods train, was bound for Rangapani siding when it jumped the railway tracks at 11:45 am. He added that the railway personnel cleared the tracks by promptly removing the derailed wagon.



Chief minister Mamata Banerjee however lashed out at the railway ministry over the second accident in the same area within a month. She wrote on X-handle, “Another rail accident today, in the same Phansidewa/ Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back! We are very concerned about what is happening!!”



