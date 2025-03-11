 Top
Goods train collides with ambulance in Odisha, 8 escape unhurt

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
11 March 2025 1:21 AM IST

At the time of the accident, the ambulance was carrying eight patients, a driver, and a health worker

The photograph shows how the goods train hit the ambulance which was perilously crossing the railway track at an unmarked place. (Image: DC)

Bhubaneswar: A major tragedy was narrowly avoided when a goods train on Monday collided with an ambulance near Kanipai while it was crossing a railway track. The ambulance was transporting patients from Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada to Ananta Eye Hospital for surgery when the accident occurred.

According to initial reports, the collision happened as the ambulance attempted to cross the railway track and was struck by the oncoming train. The impact dragged the vehicle nearly 100 meters, causing panic among those inside.

At the time of the accident, the ambulance was carrying eight patients, a driver, and a health worker. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Locals revealed that the site of the mishap is not an official railway crossing but is frequently used as a passage. Despite repeated demands for a proper crossing, authorities have yet to take action.

A potential disaster was averted due to the quick response of the train driver, who applied brakes upon spotting the ambulance in time.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

