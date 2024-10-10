Goodbye, My Dear Lighthouse: Shantanu Naidu bids adieu to Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata

Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday morning and his long-time associate Shantanu Naidu bid adieu to the industrialist, comparing Ratan Tata to a lighthouse.



In a post on LinkedIn, Shantanu Naidu, general manager in the Office of RNT, wrote, "The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse." The post contained a picture of Naidu with the industrialist.











