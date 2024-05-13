Good Turnout of Physically Disabled and Transgender Voters

Hyderabad: Braving the heat and physical pain, many physically disabled individuals showed up at their respective polling stations to exercise their democratic right in Telangana on Monday.

Visually impaired, mobility impaired and physically impaired voters travelled to the polling stations and voted.

Zakir Pasha of Kagaznagar mandal cast his vote at a local polling station in Kagaznagar town in Komaram Bheem’s Asifabad mandal using his legs. He has been casting votes in all elections without fail. He signed the sheet with his right leg.

Zakir became a role model for the people, especially for the youth, for exercising his franchise without fail. Meanwhile, the election commission has taken all needed precautions to make it convenient for physically challenged voters. Wheelchairs were made available at every polling booth, and wheelchair-accessible ramps were placed. Polling staff assisted them through the voting process.

Simultaneously, members of the transgender community also turned out in significant numbers to cast their votes. Many expressed gratitude for participating in the voting process.

Warangal’s Oruganti Laila, a transgender who was selected as the State Icon of Telangana election commission, cast her vote in Warangal. Transgender communities in Hyderabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar and other districts whole-heartedly participated in elections.