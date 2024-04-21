Good Samaritan Cop Helps 'Lost' Girl Reach Exam Centre on Time

Hyderabad: Narayanguda inspector U. Chandra Shekar played the Good Samaritan on Sunday, helping a girl who had lost her way to the examination centre by dropping her on time.

He spotted G. Vaishnavi and her grandmother, who came by an autorickshaw from Narketpally, desperately enquiring about Gurunanak High School in Himayatnagar, her centre for the entrance exam to the TS Residential Junior Colleges.



The inspector approached them and checked her hall ticket. Stating that they had come to the wrong centre, he out them in a police vehicle to the Government Boys High School in Patelnagar.



“I was on patrol duty when I noticed them and dropped them within 15 minutes to their destination. We waited till the girl entered the centre,” Chandra Shekar said, later.



Vaishnavi and her uncle set out to the centre when his bike failed. He went back home and sent Vaishnavi with her grandmother in an autorickshaw, police sources said.